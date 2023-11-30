Woman Asks Cops Not To Take Her Adult Toy During Drug Bust

Videos by OutKick

That headline sounds like a headline straight from the great state of Florida. That’s because that’s exactly where this went down – Jensen Beach, Florida to be specific.

As Martin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and SIS units executed a search warrant at a residence last week, they found a purse with “two loose yellow pills along with a crystal like substance inside a plastic baggie.”

They also found a Florida driver’s license belonging to Ariella Messina in the purse as well a necklace with the name Ariella on it.

A picture of a baggie of drugs not related to this arrest (Image Credit: Getty)

The pills were later identified as anxiety medication, which Messina admitted that she did not have a prescription for. The crystal like substance, shockingly enough, ended up testing positive for methamphetamines.

During the search more yellow pills were found in a black backpack. The pills were in a plastic baggie inside of a cigarette box. But that’s not all of the treasures found inside of the backpack.

In addition to the yellow pills, the units found an adult toy in the backpack, identified as a blue vibrator. Sure the drugs are going to cost her, but Messina knew those were a lost cause.

That’s why the search warrant was being executed and there was no asking for the drugs to be spared. Her vibrator on the other hand could still be saved or so she thought.

So she did what anyone in her shoes would do. She tried her best to save her battery operated boyfriend.

You Have To Hand It To Her For The Attempt To Save Her Adult Toy

According to detectives, Messina said spontaneously after the sex toy was discovered, “Don’t take my dildo.” This comment put the ownership of the backpack and its contents on her.

Messina was one of five people arrested at the scene following the execution of the search warrant. She was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a script.

She was reportedly on probation at the time of the arrest stemming for a 2022 conviction for possession of cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana.

Officers did not provide an update on her vibrator. Unfortunately, it’s unknown if they took the sex toy as evidence or if they managed to find it in their heart to leave it behind for Messina.