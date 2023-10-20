AWKWARD: Stephen A. Smith Confronts Molly Qerim About Vibrating Cell Phone, Sex Toy References Fly

Videos by OutKick

Stephen A. Smith had a bit of an awkward moment on “First Take” when Molly Qerim’s cell phone started vibrating.

Now, I’m sure most people are wondering, “What does it matter if someone’s cell phone vibrated on set? Could it even be heard?”

I had the same thought when I first saw the clip. The answer is that it definitely couldn’t be heard, but Stephen A. decided to mention it to the fans anyways.

“First Take” descends into chaos after Stephen A. mentions a vibrating phone.

“That’s Molly’s cell phone ringing, by the way,” the ESPN star said off the cuff. She quickly corrected him by pointing out it’s only vibrating, and somehow, things descended in hilarious fashion from there as sex toys appeared to be on everyone’s minds.

“I try to say ring. Do you want me to say vibrating on the air? You always like me mentioning vibrating on air with you with your phone. You really want me to do that,” Stephen A. asked.

Dan Orlovsky threw a towel over his face, declared he didn’t want to be fired and Molly coldly told Stephen A., “Stephen A., this isn’t the ‘Stephen A. Smith Show’ on YouTube, alright. It’s Disney.”

You can watch the truly chaotic and awkward exchange unfold below. It’s downright hilarious, and you can send me your thoughts if you disagree to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is the most awkward moment we’ve seen on ESPN in a long time.

Was the moment awkward? Yes. It was unbelievably awkward. Look at the Qerim’s face as Stephen A. just talks about “vibrating.” She looks like she wants to be anywhere else on the planet.

Yet, he didn’t even slow down. The can of worms was open, vibrating was now on the table and he was going in.

I almost feel the worst for Dan Orlovsky. The man had to put a towel on his face to cover up his reaction. This is ESPN, folks! This is Disney, and Stephen A. is out here with some not so subtle references to sex toys. The man is ruthless.

And before the outrage mob throws a fit and overreacts, it’s okay to laugh. Crazy things happen on live TV. Sometimes, you just start rolling and you don’t even know where it’s going.

This situation has serious Michael Scott vibes.

The other thing to consider is that ESPN can use all the publicity it can get. It’s a failing network that is beyond boring outside of the actual games.

Much like someone who has a boring love life, you have to spice it up. You have to start throwing curveballs. People tuned into “First Take” for some sports analyzes, and ended up getting hit with Stephen A. Smith talking about vibrating and hinting at sex toys as Dan Orlovsky hid his face. Are you not entertained?

This is the funniest thing we’ve seen on a weekday ESPN show in a VERY long time.

Stay frosty on set because Stephen A. Smith is clearly coming for souls. Let me know your thoughts on the clip at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.