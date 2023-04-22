Woman Arrested After Driving Through Security Gate In Attempt To Meet Travis Barker

Videos by OutKick

She just wanted an autograph from Travis Barker. But she’s getting a restraining order instead.

Police arrested a woman Friday after she rammed her car through the security gate outside the Blink-182 drummer’s home.

TMZ reported she made multiple attempts to access the star’s gated Los Angeles neighborhood Friday. But after being turned away four times, she gave up on decorum. She drove her car right through the security gate.

(Credit: TMZ)

Barker’s private security nabbed the woman and held her until police arrived. Officers arrested her at the scene and booked her for trespassing.

But Barker missed all the excitement.

The 47-year-old drummer was out rehearsing with his band, and he was on his way back when he got the call from security.

But he’s still not going to take any chances. TMZ reported Barker plans to file a restraining order against the super fan.

According to police, the woman thought she was talking to Barker on social media. The catfish behind the account told her to come over for a visit.

I’ll actually give her a pass for thinking she could run through the security gate. But I’m not sure how she thought she was going to get past Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis Barker is dating Kourtney Kardashian. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Blink-182 will headline at Coachella Sunday night. If ol’ girl plans on going, she better stay 100 yards from the stage.