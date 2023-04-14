From Chemo To Coachella: Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Returns To The Stage Tonight

Videos by OutKick

Pop punkers are straightening their hair, getting their studded belts out and throwing on their Dickies shorts and Vans shoes as the original Blink-182 lineup reunites this weekend.

One person that is extremely grateful for not only the fans and the gift of music is Blink bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus.

The 51-year-old will be back on stage with his bandmates for the first time since being diagnosed with lymphoma in April of 2021. Hoppus detailed his journey through chemotherapy, the ups and the downs, and his eventual defat of it late last year to fans throughout the process.

BLINK DOES COACHELLA

Blink-182 surprised fans yesterday by announcing that they are reuniting tonight at tonight’s Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

Hoppus and fans will not only be celebrating his defeat of cancer, but also the return of the original lineup of Blink-182 as Tom Delonge returns to the band for the first time in 8 years!

Delonge left Blink more than 8 years ago to form the alt rock group Angels and Airwaves… and also hunt down aliens. Literally.

Surprise! @blink182 will be making their return tomorrow at #Coachella after they appeared on the day schedule. First time @tomdelonge is back with the guys in years! pic.twitter.com/daz1XIRE1e — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) April 13, 2023

Delonge parted ways with Hoppus as well as famed drummer Travis Barker after years of touring. There was some inner turmoil – mostly stemming from just being exhausted with each other and creative differences. Hoppus and Barker eventually brought in Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba to continue in Delonge’s place in recent years.

The one thing that brought Mark, Tom and Travis back together?

Hoppus’s cancer battle.

3,107 days (8 years, 6 months, and 3 days) have passed since Tom's last show with blink-182.



This long hiatus ends today.



Can't wait to see Mark, Tom, and Travis together again on stage at Coachella! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Hje4FxwQ1S — blink-182 Italia (@blink182italia) April 14, 2023

I’m sure many of you have dealt with something similar in your own lives. Suddenly, when things get REAL, people can put aside their past differences and appreciate life for what it truly means. Sadly, a lot of the times that happens with people passing away or other terrible things. There’s always the “I wish I was able to say this one more time…” moments.

Fortunately for Hoppus and Blink, his cancer diagnosis and subsequent defeating of it to become cancer-free, now allows the band to do what made them happy in the first place… just be themselves.

As a lifelong Blink-182 fan, I am so bummed I won’t be there tonight to see the surprise show. However, it will be available to be streamed online for free.

Tonight’s surprise Coachella performance comes a few weeks ahead of Blink-182’s full U.S. tour as well as new album.

Here’s my ticket stub from seeing Blink over 20 years ago! I was such a young punk rock emo.