‘No Holograms’ – Linkin Park Will Not Be Using Them To Honor Late Singer

The rise of technology and artificial intelligence has allowed for things to happen that people never imagined.

One of those includes bringing back the dead… virtually.

Ever since the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival had a Tupac Shakur “hologram” wrapping his part of a song, the live entertainment industry has been wondering if this is something that could actually work.

Would it be possible to use AI to recreate someone and put them in a live performance setting? More importantly, would fans enjoy it?

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN THE ENTERTAINMENT SPACE

One band that wont’ be doing that anytime soon? Linkin Park.

The band’s singer Mike Shinoda said in a recent interview taht he finds it “creepy,” if they were going to use a hologram version of their late singer Chester Bennington, who passed away in 2017.

“Those are creepy. Even if we weren’t talking about Linkin Park, if we weren’t talking about Chester, which is a very sensitive subject, and we would have our feelings about how we would represent that. For me, that’s a clear no. I’m not into that,” Shinoda told 94.5 The Buzz.

Shinoda’s response came after one of the radio hosts said that they would pay “good money” to see a Chester hologram.

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda says the band will not be using a hologram to represent their late singer Chester Bennington. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for See Us Unite)

Although some fans may think it’d be cool to be able to experience an artist that may have passed or someone they never were able to see live, Shinoda is right that there is definitely an uneasiness and a downright weirdness when you’re seeing someone who isn’t really there, suddenly appearing.

And despite what fans may want, it’s ultimately up to and should be up to the band themselves and what they want first.

Star Wars made headlines when they not only popularized the hologram back in 1977, but again in 2016 in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Fans were baffled when they suddenly saw an AI version of Princess Leia appearing on screen with real people. The scene – although cool, is somewhat freaky as well.

Take a look for yourself:

I THINK THE SUPER BOWL WILL EVENTUALLY HAVE ONE

Despite Shinoda and Linkin Park’s reluctance to use AI, I think that we are definitely heading in that direction.

I truly believe it’s only a matter of time, and much sooner than later, that a Super Bowl Halftime Show features a deceased artist in some sort of hologram-type way. Whether it’s Tupac Shakur, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson or Johnny Cash – someone will definitely be recreated.

When they do, what will your opinion of it be?

