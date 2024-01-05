Woman Announces She’s Wearing A Diaper During Insane Airport Meltdown Directed At Delta Staff

Videos by OutKick

You’ll be happy to know that the human race will indeed be bringing airport and airplane meltdowns with them into 2024. For many this was never in doubt, but there were surely those who were hoping they didn’t make it into the new year.

For the record, I’m team meltdown. Whether someone you’re traveling with suddenly becomes “not real,” or you have to tell a woman in a wheelchair to “f*ck off,” because you want to get home to your dogs and the airline has the audacity to delay your flight, have at it.

Woman has an all-time meltdown at the Atlanta airport (Image Credit: ATL Scoop/Instagram)

The content that is created from a decent meltdown is internet gold. 2024 didn’t have to wait long for an insane meltdown to arrive. A Delta passenger at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport completely lost it on the staff working the counter on Monday.

She does it all during this one. She wants to speak with the manager, rips the employees with all kinds of profanity, asks for the police to be called, and throws an insult to a fellow traveler by calling them a weasel.

And that’s not even the best part. At some point during the meltdown she announces that she’s wearing a diaper. I know we’re just a few days in, but we could be looking at airline meltdown of the year material.

It was all caught on video by celebrity bodyguard Darryl “BIG JUNE” Dancy, who then passed it along to ATL Scoop. The clip starts with the woman filing a formal complaint with the Delta employees, who deserve a ton of credit for staying as calm as they did throughout the ordeal.

The Woman Took Her Airport Meltdown To The Extreme

The woman makes several requests to speak with a manager. As her frustration grows she yells, “I wanna go f*cking home! All I want is to go home… Jesus!”

She then tells the employees, “You guys are f*cking terrible! You should be ashamed of yourselves for putting someone in that situation.”

All of this turned out to be just the beginning of what she had in store for these employees. She steps it up by going from asking to speak to a manager to wanting the police to be called.

Then she finds out that she’s been kicked off the plane and takes the meltdown a step further by throwing insults at the employees. She tells one of the employees, “I got irate when you told me you were kicking me off the f*cking plane, you stupid bitch.”

That line got a rise out of the crowd. She then turns to her fellow travelers in an attempt to explain herself and announces, “I’m in a f*cking diaper! I’m bleeding and they kicked me off the plane!”

After losing the crowd, she turns her attention to a guy nearby calling him a “prick” and a “weasel” before explaining that she’s on her period and asking him if he knows what a uterus is.

A police officer eventually arrives at the gate, talks some sense into the irate woman, then escorts her out of the area.

All Of This Because Of A Delayed Flight?

So what was the reason for the meltdown, other than she was on her period and apparently wearing a diaper? The flight from Atlanta to Rochester, New York, was delayed because the plane “broke down.”

According to a woman who witnessed the entire meltdown and commented on the ATL Scoop video, “plane to Rochester broke down, everyone has to move to another gate, they were waiting on another plane to arrive, flight would be delayed by 1 hour.”

“She became irritate stating she had to make it to Rochester on time for a medical appointment, disgruntled flight would be late. She escalated quickly, became aggressive, threatening towards Delta staff and other travelers,” she continued.

“They called for a medical emergency and police which took over 20 mins to arrive. One single officer arrived, she was escorted through side door into police car. Source: I was there.”

There you have it, the woman went from asking to speak to a manager to announcing that she’s wearing a diaper during her airport meltdown because of a broken down plane.

It seems like a bit of an overreaction, but I’ll leave that for the authorities to sort out.