Guy Goes Nuts At Charlotte Airport, Tells Woman In A Wheelchair ‘F–k Off, B-tch,’ As His Husband Tries To Calm Him Down

Emotions boiled over at Charlotte Douglas Airport when a Florida couple had a meltdown over their dogs being separated from them due to an American Airlines delay that sent the two men into a complete frenzy that was capped off by one of the men telling a woman in a wheelchair, “F–k off, bitch.”

According to the Daily Mail, Dustin Miller, 42, and his husband, Anthony Thorne, 40, were the ones having a moment as onlookers were provided with one helluva show. It was like a Broadway play breaking out right there in the airport.

“Hello everybody,” Miller yelled at passengers waiting to board a Fort Lauderdale-bound flight. “American Airlines f–ked us over!”

That’s when his Thorne and his Louis Vuitton travel bag stepped in to give his husband a piece of his mind during this tense time. “Dustin, I’m not kidding. You don’t care about the girls?” Thorne asked.

“Shelby and Dobby. Shelby and Dobby. Remember them!” Thorne continues while lecturing his husband. “I’m just trying to get home to the girls.”

The Mail reports that the girls are the couple’s dogs.

They’re dogs — Austin Summers (FREE OF) (@xoaustinsummers) December 28, 2023

A woman in a wheelchair then tells Miller that her therapy dog was scared over the commotion and that the two men should take their bitching and moaning someplace else.

“F–k off, bitch,” the clearly tolerant Miller fires back only to get closer to the woman for the kill shot. He adds: “F–k off, bitch.”

If you think this is all just completely nuts, it turns out a trans G OnlyFans model who goes by Austin Summers saw the airport video floating around and told a story about how Miller had threatened the trans G and the trans G’s husband in the past.

“One time while at the pool he asked my husband ‘why are you still with that it,'” Summers tweeted. “The ‘it’ being me. He always made nasty little transphobic comments but we let it roll off our backs because he was always sooooooo f–ked up.”