Woke USA Today Article Claims SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Faces Similar Racism As Jackie Robinson

Another sports media company has decided to go for woke.

On Wednesday, USA Today Sports published a piece centered on comparing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to baseball icon Jackie Robinson.

Writer Mike Freeman inferred that the Republicans’ questioning of Jackson’s viability during her ongoing confirmation hearings have been comparable to Robinson’s troubles as an African-American baseball player in the late 1940s.

“Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has faced blistering racism with calm and grace. So, too, did the legendary Jackie Robinson,” said Freeman.

When watching Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson endure racial insult after insult during her confirmation hearings over the past few days, one person kept coming to mind: Jackie Robinson.



The latest from @mikefreemanNFL: https://t.co/OZmZdTf2xX pic.twitter.com/nJxX5skGd3 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) March 23, 2022

Outspoken qualms aimed at Jackson during her hearings have centered around a progressive set of views on sex and race, which have mirrored the pillars of far-left politics.

On two occasions throughout the hearings, the Supreme Court nominee gave questioned responses related to lighter jail sentences related child pornography and a non-answer given toward defining a woman.

Senator Blackburn: "Can you provide a definition for the word woman?"



Judge Jackson: "No. I can't…I'm not a biologist." pic.twitter.com/TRlqUeDGs6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 23, 2022

Why do we want to be lenient to people downloading massive amounts of child porn? Why make any excuses for them at all? pic.twitter.com/14ac7SfiV8 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 23, 2022

OutKick founder Clay Travis quoted Freeman’s article and contested whether USA Today Sports could stoop any lower with their woke editorial board’s agenda.

Every time I think sports media can’t get dumber and more left wing, they get dumber and more left wing. pic.twitter.com/0cmP4Qf6z8 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 23, 2022

Jackson’s comparison to the Brooklyn legend wasn’t the first reference to Robinson this week.

An NBC columnist called for transgender Penn swimmer Lia Thomas to receive the same recognition that Robinson received when he broke the race barrier for the MLB.

Thomas’ inclusion in women’s swimming has been contested for the physcial advantages presented by a male competitior in women’s athletics.

USA Today’s gamble on woke sports coverage comes a day after ESPN’s unannounced tweet that vehemently opposed Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. The network previously held a moment of silence during a basketball game broadcast to show solidarity with the LGBT community.

The sports network’s verified Twitter account announced: “ESPN believes in inclusivity and denounces legislation and actions across the United States that infringe on any human rights. We stand with our LGBTQIA+ colleagues, friends, families, and fans.”

ESPN believes in inclusivity and denounces legislation and actions across the United States that infringe on any human rights. We stand with our LGBTQIA+ colleagues, friends, families, and fans. — ESPN (@espn) March 22, 2022

