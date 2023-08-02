Woke Outrage Backfires, Launches Jason Aldean Song To No. 1 Spot On Billboard

Videos by OutKick

Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” continues to tear its way through the charts. Now, the song has reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

And it has the woke outrage that tried to get it canceled to thank.

Aldean’s song came out in May but saw a surge in popularity after its “controversial” music video was released. The video was pulled by the likes of CMT amid accusations of racism. Those came largely from people with the uncanny ability to find racism in anything and everything. Some even alleged that the tune had a “pro-lynching” message.

The 46-year-old country star denied those accusations and the fervor around the song helped it gain popularity. Soon, the song — which was a couple of months old when the controversy flared up — became more popular than it ever would have had the woke mob not gotten it in its crosshairs.

Aldean’s wife, Brittany — who has also faced down more than her fair share of woke morons — took to Instagram for a victory lap after her husband’s tune went No. 1.

Aldean’s song leads three country songs at the top of the Hot 100, which is the first time that has ever happened. Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” sits in the second spot while Luke Combs’ cover of the Tracy Chapman song “Fast Car” came in at No. 3.

Aldean Proved Once Again That Woke Rage Backfires 100% Of The Time

Ironically, Combs’ song also courted controversy. His cover of “Fast Car” was decried by The Washington Post. Why? Well, they claimed Chapman herself wasn’t afforded the same success because she is Black and queer.

Of course, her version was popular. Plus, former president Barack Obama didn’t see it this way. He threw Combs’ version on his summer playlist.

Time and time again, woke outrage has proven to be some of the best PR an artist can hope for. Fortunately, those who are legitimately upset are too dense to pick up on this so it keeps happening.

The video game Hogwarts Legacy, the movie Sound of Freedom, and the songs by Aldean and Combs are all examples of this phenomenon. They’re also all from just the last few months.

At this point, the woke mob has become such a joke that anyone who pisses them off may as well start popping champagne bottles.

Who knows how many more times these progressive outrage lunatics need to be shown that their opinion is not representative of the majority of people?

However, until they do, let’s hope more artists ride that tidal wave of idiotic vitriol to top of the charts and the bank.

