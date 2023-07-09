Media’s Insane Attacks on ‘Sound of Freedom’ Film Speaks Volumes

Videos by OutKick

Journalists all but declare war whenever Dinesh D’Souza brings a new film to the public.

D’Souza’s bare-knuckle conservatism brings out the activist in most reporters. The new film “Sound of Freedom,” similarly hailed by conservatives, looks nothing like a D’Souza opus.

The fact-based story follows Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel), a Homeland Security agent tasked with bringing pedophiles to justice. What he doesn’t do is save the countless children forced into sex trafficking, one of the globe’s most insidious crimes.

That changes when he learned about a brother and sister whisked off by one of these ghoulish networks. Now, Tim will risk his career, and life, to save them from an unspeakably cruel existence.

“Sound of Freedom” takes no political stances. It evokes God a time or two, but it’s hardly a “faith-based” thriller. It’s timely, upsetting and, according to audiences, a must-see experience.

The film even sports a respectable 76 percent “Fresh” at RottenTomatoes.com from professional critics.

That’s only part of the story.

Some media organs have taken cartoonishly unprofessional stances against the film. The Guardian, a respectable progressive outlet, published a column on the film that gives new meaning to the word, “screed.”

“Sound of Freedom: the QAnon-adjacent thriller seducing America,” reads the headline.

The story gets worse from there.

The trafficking follows no motivation more elaborate than the servicing of rich predators, eliding all talk of body-part black markets and the precious organic biochemical of adrenochrome harvested as a Satanic key to eternal life. The first rule of QAnon: you don’t talk about QAnon where the normals can hear you.

The free speech averse Rolling Stone doubled down on that hysteria., going so far as to mock the film’s audience in the process.

“‘Sound Of Freedom’ Is a Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms,” screams the headline.

The QAnon-tinged thriller about child-trafficking is designed to appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer

Is it fact-based or not? Are children being trafficked for sex? Yes. Yes, they are.

Therefore, to its boosters, the movie checks many satisfying boxes at once. Caviezel, a devout Catholic allegedly blacklisted by the entertainment industry, back for a mythology-burnishing biopic of Ballard; a call to action in an imagined global war against sexual predators; a blow struck at the heart of “woke” Hollywood, the den of iniquity that snubbed it and (lest we forget) is thought to produce the wealthy deviants who serve as villains in this story.

Imagine spending so much energy attacking a film that calls out child sex traffickers who actually exist and commit unspeakable atrocities.

Imagine no more.

The Washington Post attacked the film based partly on its star, Caviezel (did they do the same with Ezra Miller of “The Flash” fame?) and suggesting the story ties into theories about “global elites are kidnapping children, having sex with them and harvesting their blood.”

“Sound of Freedom,” the low-budget film about child sex trafficking almost topped the box office on July 4.



But its star, Jim Caviezel, has linked it to the QAnon movement. https://t.co/4Je2YB3CBH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 7, 2023

Imagine a rich man who created an entire network dedicated to under-sage sex slaves for global elites to plunder, but when he died under mysterious circumstances the mainstream media looked the other way.

Crazy, right?

Social media users noted some of these aforementioned outlets heaped praise on the Netflix movie “Cuties,” which showed little girls in sexualized outfits dancing in a provocative fashion.

Liberal critic Roger Moore hated “Sound of Freedom,” but he took his rage to a personal level. Moore loathes star Caviezel, in part, because he’s a conservative Christian, so he turns the review into a series of personal attacks on the actor.

Caviezel made it his business to cynically pander to this conservative religious audience, long before he starred in TV’s “Person of Interest,” which was canceled because he’s just not an interesting, expressive actor. Roger Moore

The actor proved interesting enough for a major broadcast channel to pay him for five seasons.

None of this has impacted “Sound of Freedom” at the box office. The Angel Studios’ film has earned a whopping $37 million in less than one week.