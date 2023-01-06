‘Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Uncancelled … But Roseanne Still M.I.A.

Celebrities have been canceled for reasons both big and microscopically small.

We may have seen the last of Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey, the subject of more than 30 allegations of improper sexual behavior, from unwanted touching to attempted rape.

Others, like country superstar Morgan Wallen, found their careers temporarily crushed after video emerged of him uttering the n-word in private and not in connection to a black person.

Roseanne Barr’s Hollywood career effectively ended after she sent a racially-charged tweet mocking former Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett.

And then there’s Ezra Miller, who appears immune to cancellation despite a horrifying track record of bad behavior.

Ezra Miller attending Time 100 Next in 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Ezra Miller Long Track Record Of Issues

The 30-year-old star of “Justice League” appeared in several DCEU films as the Flash before snagging a solo caper. “The Flash,” slated for a 2023 summer release, seemed a vital part of the superhero film future until Miller’s private life spilled into the headlines.

The star kissed a Comic Con fan without his consent in 2017, the start of a disturbing series of actions.

Miller choked and threw a woman to the ground at a bar in Iceland in 2020, an attack captured on video.

Last year, Miller filmed a video for Instagram featuring death threats against KKK members. That same year Miller got arrested for disorderly conduct in a Hawaiian bar and was served a protection order from a couple who alleged Miller threatened them and stole money and credit cards from them.

Weeks later, Miller threw a chair at a woman at a private party in Hawaii, opening a gushing wound in her forehead.

Last June, the parents of a nonbinary teen accused Miller of grooming their child.

“Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata,” court documents allege.

There’s more, too, including a second pre-teen allegedly groomed by Miller and other disturbing allegations.

Rally the Cancel Culture army! Goodbye, and good riddance. Not so fast.

The Flash Series Will Go On

Warner Bros. Discovery has no plans to cancel “The Flash,” which it considers a significant part of its superhero plans. Miller entered rehab last year for “complex” mental health issues.

We just learned in a buried item from Variety that there could be a “Flash 2” with Miller back in the red suit.

Given that Miller has stayed out of trouble since beginning mental health treatment in the summer, some executives are amenable to continuing with the actor as the world-saving speedster after “The Flash” bows on June 16. Variety

The show must go on, apparently, if the box office registers clang as expected.

Roseanne Barr Is Nowhere To Be Found

Barr sent one ugly Tweet and hasn’t worked in traditional Hollywood for the past five years. Her signature show got taken from her, costing her millions, and her iconic character got snuffed out by ABC brass.

Roseanne Barr appears on panels but can’t get on TV. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

Miller may thrive in the DCEU, though, despite a string of repulsive acts and allegations against innocents far more consequential than one vile Tweet.

Why?

Money still matters in Hollywood, especially as President Joe Biden’s recession impacts the industry’s bottom line. Hollywood’s embrace of all things woke wobbles when the numbers don’t crunch as nicely as before.

Or Cancel Culture’s grip on Hollywood may be loosening. Both Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan survived sizable Cancel Culture attacks last year and entered 2023 stronger than ever.

Miller also is nonbinary and uses the “They/Them” pronouns. Any attempt at canceling the star would go against the industry’s progressive bona fides.

Barr’s fate, by comparison, may have been sealed when she publicly embraced Donald Trump in 2017. No forgiving or forgetting that Jarrett Tweet, even though Barr swiftly apologized and claimed she didn’t know Jarrett was part black.

Forgiveness should be on the table in La La Land, and a star’s past sins shouldn’t always prevent them from having a bright future.

That’s now how the current system works, though.

Welcome to Cancel Culture in 2023. The rules change day by day, and linguistic sins can yield bigger punishments than real-world actions.