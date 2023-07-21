Barack Obama Adds ‘Fast Car’ Luke Combs Cover To Summer Playlist After Washington Post Backlash

Videos by OutKick

In a sharp rebuke to the woke Washington Post, Barack Obama is apparently a fan of Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” cover.

Combs’ version of “Fast Car,” initially released by Tracy Chapman, has taken the country music charts by storm recently.

And progressive journalists have not been happy about it.

The Washington Post wrote an entire article essentially claiming that the success of the cover version of “Fast Car” was, by extension, racist.

Because Tracy Chapman is a black queer woman, she’d never have the opportunity to reach #1 on the charts by herself.

Ignoring, of course, that Champan’s song was immensely successful at the time, garnering huge sales, awards and accolades.

But since when has the Washington Post let reality get in the way of a good race-bait?

Regardless, if liking the “Fast Car” cover makes you a racist, we can add Barack Obama to the list of things that are now the face of white supremacy. Along with exercise and showing up on time.

Obama posted his summer 2023 playlist, and sure enough, there’s the “Fast Car” cover by Luke Combs.

My how the turn tables.

‘Fast Car’ Outrage More Performative Nonsensive

Covering songs has been a long-accepted part of the music business.

Different artists can have different takes on the same music and lyrics; which is part of what makes them so successful.

And the success of the cover version has netted huge financial benefits for Chapman, thanks to retaining the rights to the music.

But liberal journalists need something absurd to inaccurately link to white supremacy, and so, enter “Fast Car.”

Maybe the Washington Post will back off or admit they were wrong now that their hero has officially blessed the cover version.

Lord knows it’s about time they find something else completely unoffensive to be outraged about.