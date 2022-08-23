Woke Dwyane Wade Wasted Nearly 500,000 Gallons of Water (In One Month) In Drought-Stricken California

Water for me, not for thee.

Millions of residents in California are being asked, or restricted, to use less water as the Golden State faces another year of drought danger.

Driving around LA with the radio on, you’ll likely hear an ad begging Californians to cut down water usage for the “greater good.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom dubbed the state’s drought an “historic water emergency.”

In some areas, households are prohibited from watering their lawns during the day. Some rules incur a $500 daily fine for letting a sprinkler hit a sidewalk.

According to a Los Angeles Times report, celebrity LA residents continue to be the biggest culprits in water waste — blowing way past their monthly water limit. The most egregious offender could be former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade.

Though Wade loves to champion causes through his post-NBA platform, his contribution to the state of emergency regarding potential drought is doing far more harm than help.

DWYANE WADE, ONE OF THE WOKEST PEOPLE ON PLANET, SAYS RACISM TO BLAME FOR HEAT ‘BIG THREE’ CRITICISM

Water-use tallies from the Times‘ report show that Wade “used a whopping 489,000 gallons more than his water budget allowed” in May.

“By comparison, 489,000 gallons is enough water to cover three Utah homes for an entire year, or 20 Utah homes for a single month,” relays DeseretNews.

For reference, this is 500k gallons of water looks like.



This in a month 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/hi71iFYIMp — BLM 🇨🇺 (@Callinmepapi99) August 23, 2022

On the bright side, Wade — in his $18 million property in Hidden Hills — cut down on his excessive water waste in June. We only went 90,000 gallons over the limit. Wade went “1,400 percent” above his limit that month.

Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union put out a joint statement addressing the total cited by the Times. They claim that an issue with their pool in May led to the insane water consumption.

“We have been doing everything we can to rectify the situation and will continue to go to extensive lengths to resolve the issue,” the Wades stated.

“… We will continue to work with the city and the water distribution company to make sure this isn’t an issue moving forward.”

The hydro-hypocrisy is off the charts.

