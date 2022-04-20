Woke Disney Is Going To Infuriate The Coronabros With Its Latest Decision

Even woke Disney has jumped off the COVID mask bandwagon. In a statement released Tuesday, the alleged “Happiest Place On Earth” announced that Walt Disney World will no longer require masks at its Florida properties.

While masks are still “recommended” for guests who aren’t fully vaccinated, Mickey’s handlers say masks are no longer required indoors and that includes on park transportation and inside theaters.

And in case you’re a complete maniac and you treat your kids like they’re going to magically catch the ‘VID at Typhoon Lagoon, the park has updated guidance.

“Please note, face coverings are not permitted while experiencing water slides or in the water,” the park said.

Disney joins major airlines, Uber, and Lyft in dropping mask mandates.

“Help keep each other healthy,” Disney said at the end of its new COVID warning.

How are the corona bros taking this Disney mask news? About as well as you’d expect. Here’s a small sampling:

Disney just made masks on their busses optional. As we walked on bus we noticed driver not wearing one, so we removed ours. Then everyone on bus gives us evil eye. Mind yo damn business. I’ll mind mine. — Amy☀️ (@therealamy86) April 19, 2022

So now I can have someone breathing all their germs right in my face on a bus that has windows that don’t open. Yay! — Dreamfinder (@Spectromgnation) April 19, 2022

We are at WDW now. Not happy with this change!! — Debbie Jackson (@debbieliz123) April 19, 2022

Do a history check on this judge and…well…this country is doomed. I have not have a cold,since wearing masks. We will continue to use them. Everyone can choose not to, but don’t cry@and whine if you become ill — David Ebright (he/him) (@RealDaveEbright) April 19, 2022