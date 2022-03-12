Woke Disney CEO Apologizes To Mob Over Florida, DeSantis Bill

Videos by OutKick

If the woke corporations hate you, something’s gotta be right.

Disney, the children’s entertainment empire, announced that it will cease its donations to political parties in Florida over the backlashed faced from the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ narrative.

The state is under the public’s microscope as it nears the completion of a bill that will prohibit teachers from introducing children to mature sex-centered tenets loosely defined by the LGBTQ community.

According to NBC, Disney Chief Bob Chapek was apologetic after taking heat for being closely linked to the state, via Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, and failing to reprimand Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — an aberration to the woke political left.

“You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down,” Chapek publicly stated on Friday. “I am sorry.”

DeSantis previously took a dig at Chapek for surrendering to the cancelation mobs. The governor delivered a speech on Thursday regarding Disney’s loyalty to China and woke theater by taking a stand against a wrongly defined piece of legislation.

Florida governor Ron Desantis just teed off on Disney for criticizing Florida for prohibiting sex discussions in K-3 classrooms. He also asked why Disney bends the knee for China while embracing woke politics in US. I love it. pic.twitter.com/0JrQKkEmgm — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 10, 2022

Critics of DeSantis have reprimanded the governor and antagonized him for driving away Disney, considered a “top three” donor to Florida’s Republican candidates, according to the AP.

They have failed to address DeSantis’ firm belief that prohibiting gender ideologies between kindergarten to third grade is the correct move to make, contrary to the fiscal pressures of Disney.

Though the company takes a position against DeSantis’ newly nicknamed ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, their film division has avoided showcasing content prohibited in China, whose firm opposition to LGBTQ in the media and human rights violations have generated no response from Disney.

DeSantis reiterates that the legislative bill will give parents the autonomy to teach their children about sex education.

