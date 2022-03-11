WATCH: DeSantis RIPS Disney For Caving To ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Propaganda

Videos by OutKick

The media has been pushing companies to denounce Florida and governor Ron DeSantis over the alleged ‘Don’t Say Gay‘ bill.

As usual, the narrative handed by the elites has been completely off the mark from reality.

After Disney, proprietor of Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort, and chief Bob Chapek were coerced into making a statement opposing the Sunshine State’s legislation, DeSantis absolutely ripped the company’s woke stance, which set off a cheering Florida crowd on Thursday.

“Here’s what I can tell you, in the state of Florida, we are not going to allow them to inject transgenderism into kindergartens,” DeSantis said, defining the bill’s objective to ban progressive gender pedagogy for children.

“First graders shouldn’t have woke gender ideology imposed in their curriculums, and that is what we’re standing for because we’re standing for the kids and we’re standing for the parents.”

DeSantis stood firmly in favor of giving Florida parents confidence in their children’s education by expelling the indoctrination.

“The chance that I am going to back down on my commitment to students and back down from my commitment to parents’ rights simply because of fraudulent media narratives or pressure from woke corporations, the chances of that are zero.”

OutKick founder Clay Travis shared the video on Thursday and commended the defiant governor for not caving.

Florida governor Ron Desantis just teed off on Disney for criticizing Florida for prohibiting sex discussions in K-3 classrooms. He also asked why Disney bends the knee for China while embracing woke politics in US. I love it. pic.twitter.com/0JrQKkEmgm — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 10, 2022

DeSantis continued: “And when you have companies that have made a fortune off being family-friendly and catering to families and young kids, they should understand that parents of young kids do not want this injected into their kids’ kindergarten classrooms. They do not want their first graders to go and be told that they can choose an opposite gender. That is not appropriate for those kids.

“You have companies like Disney that are gonna say and criticize parents’ rights … if that’s the hill that they’re gonna die, how do they possibly explain lining their pockets with their relationship with the communist party of china. They make a fortune and don’t say a word about the really brutal practices that you see over there at the hands of the CCP.

“In Florida, our policy is based on the best interest of Florida citizens; not on the musings of corporations.”

