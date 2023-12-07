Wisconsin Woman Shoots Herself In The Butt After Sneaking A Gun Into An MRI Appointment

Videos by OutKick

A Wisconsin woman was ready for anything when she left her house for an MRI appointment back in June in Waukesha. Well, maybe not anything. She probably didn’t expect to take a bullet to her butt cheek while attending the appointment.

Nonetheless that’s precisely how things played out for the unnamed 57-year-old. She was packing during her visit just in case things took a turn. To be fair to her, you never know when an MRI appointment requires the use of a firearm.

Woman shoots herself in the butt after getting too close to an MRI machine with a gun. (Image Credit: Getty)

You’re technically not supposed to have them on you in the hospital and most, if not all, doctor’s offices. There’s also some pesky paperwork that informs patients that it’s a good idea to leave metal objects, including guns, out of the MRI room.

It turns out there’s a really powerful magnet in the MRI machine that is always active, even when the machine itself is off. Metals that enter the room can be attracted to the magnet.

According to the report filed to the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Manufacturer and User Facility Device Experience (MAUDE) database by her doctor, the woman received the aforementioned pesky paperwork.

To all of the questions about having any potentially dangerous objects on her, including a gun, the patient answered no. That was a lie that was revealed when she got too close to the MRI machine with her gun.

Nobody Wants To Be The Woman Who Shoots Herself In The Butt, But It Could Have Been Much Worse

The gun went off, striking her in the right butt cheek with a single bullet. It is presumed that she was still fully dressed at the time and hadn’t put on her gown.

Although that wasn’t specified and we know all too well that people in the Midwest have interesting ways of carrying their guns.

The doctor said in the report that the woman suffered a minor injury and fully recovered from the shooting. After the gun went off an entry and exit hole described as “very small and superficial” were found.

It sounds like the patient really dodged a bullet here – figuratively, not literally. She literally was hit by the bullet. But given all that could have gone wrong, a superficial bullet to the butt cheek isn’t all that bad.