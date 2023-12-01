Indiana Man Caught Hiding A Gun In His Butt During Arrest

Videos by OutKick

Well, well if it isn’t the old concealing a gun in your butt trick. Unfortunately for this ex-con, the move was not as successful as he would have hoped.

Christopher Boyd, apparently not familiar with the phrase nothing good happens after 2 a.m., was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over in Evansville, Indiana early Monday morning. The vehicle was reportedly stopped due to an obstructed license plate.

The driver and another passenger in the vehicle were released after searches by officers. Boyd was not as lucky as the other two. He had goodies hidden all over his body.

Indiana man found concealing gun in his butt (Image Credit: Vanderburgh County Jail)

Officers initially found “a small bag with multiple pills” stuffed in the 32-year-old’s sock. A gift he claimed was given to him by his aunt to help with the pain he suffered from because of a bullet he has lodged in his spine.

The alleged spinal injury came up again when Boyd told officers he wasn’t able to spread his legs during the search. When asked if he had anything in his groin area or butt, he told officers no.

Well, that wasn’t exactly a truthful statement on his part. In fact, he was hiding items in both areas. More on that in a minute.

After arriving at the county jail, officers noted that Boyd was “walking with a limp and appeared to be clenching his buttocks when he walked.”

The Indiana Man Continues To Give The Florida Man A Run For Their Money

A body scan quickly revealed the reason for the limp. He had a large object concealed in his groin area. The next step a strip search, which revealed that he was packed a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard in his butt.

Now for those wondering what kind of gun the Bodyguard is, it’s a lightweight .380-caliber handgun that weighs in at less than a pound. It’s roughly 5 inches long and is “easy to carry.” I would assume that means in places other than the butt.

For some extra fun, Boyd also had two bags of weed tucked in next to his scrotum. I’m starting to think his aunt didn’t give him the pain meds for a spinal injury.

In another bit of bad luck, Indiana has not legalized recreational marijuana use. Boyd was hit with that charge as well as several others including an unlawful carrying of a handgun charge.

Boyd has prior convictions for attempted murder, burglary and domestic battery. He was not supposed to be carrying a gun, in his butt or otherwise.