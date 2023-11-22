Louisville Shooter Wanted To Kill White People To Highlight Gun Laws

Videos by OutKick

The shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky this past April was purposefully designed to kill white people and highlight disappointment with gun laws, according to a new police report.

According to Fox News, the shooter, 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, had written in a journal about the intentions behind the massacre. A new police report released Tuesday had excerpts from the journal that highlighted his disapproval of gun laws in the United States, and his hope that killing white people would cause politicians to change course.

Sturgeon killed five co-workers at Old National Bank on April 10, and injured eight others. While admitting he suffered from mental health issues, he specifically mentioned that he wanted to buy a gun to highlight that he was able to do so, while targeting “upper-class white people.”

“I have decided to make an impact. These people did not deserve to die, but because I was depressed and able to buy [guns], they are gone,” he wrote in his journal, according to the report released by the Louisville Police Department.

“Perhaps this is the impact for change – upper-class white people dying. I certainly would not have been able to do this were it more difficult to get a gun.”

“OH MY GO THIS IS SO EASY,” he wrote after buying a used AR-15 for $500 along with 120 rounds and four magazine cartridges. “I knew it would be doable but this is ridiculous.”

A makeshift memorial is set up on the steps of the Old National Bank, site of the April 10, 2023, shooting in Louisville, Kentucky. Suspected gunman Connor Sturgeon, a 25-year-old bank employee, opened fire at the bank, killing five people and wounding at least eight others. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

Motivation For Gun Crimes Seems To Take A Lot Longer When It Doesn’t Fit The Narrative

For years, the left has argued forcefully that “extremism” on the right is responsible for mass shootings, leading to President Joe Biden calling Trump supporters a danger to American democracy.

When there is a horrific, tragic, mass shooting that fits that narrative, the media is quick to report on their motivations and confirm their pre-existing narratives. But as with the trans shooter, this incident doesn’t fit neatly into their box, so it’s ignored for months on end.

This shooting, another disastrous example of the country’s mental health problems, could quite easily be blamed on rhetoric from the left over gun laws and the supposed racism of Americans and U.S. politicians. So the media has no interest in uncovering motivations in a timely manner, since that’s not the story they want to tell.

It’s yet another damning indictment of the media that it’s taken until now to release this information. And because Sturgeon specifically targeted white people, it’ll remain uncovered, or hidden behind dozens of other stories.

There’s little interest in telling the truth, and far more interest in confirming political biases. However much trust you’ve lost in journalists, it’s never enough.