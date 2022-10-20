Private photos and video of University of Wisconsin volleyball players were shared online. Now, police are looking into the leak.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel received one of the photos that have been leaked and circulating online which shows some team members flashing the camera. The images appear to have been taken after the Badgers clinched the Big Ten title last November.

Wisconsin won the women’s volleyball national title in 2021. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Wisconsin released a statement explaining that the photos and video were not meant to be made public. University police are not investigating the student-athletes for any wrongdoing, but are looking into how the images were made public.

“When the student-athletes became aware of the circulating photos, they contacted the UW-Madison Police Department. UWPD is investigating multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent.”

“UWPD is not investigating the volleyball student-athletes for wrongdoing in this matter. Our top priority is supporting our student-athletes and we are providing them with the appropriate services and resources,” Wisconsin’s statement read, in part.

Some of the content was posted to various websites but has since been removed, according to a report.

Wisconsin volleyball is currently ranked No. 5 in the nation with a 7-1 record in the Big Ten this season. The Badgers have played in three straight Final Fours.