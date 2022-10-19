Wisconsin’s Interim Coach Delivers Blunt Message To The Badgers

Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard wants to know who is down for the cause and who needs to leave the program.

The Badgers are currently 3-4, and Leonhard is 1-1 since taking over following Paul Chryst getting fired.

Since Chryst’s exit from the program, multiple players have departed the program. Most notably, former five star recruit Logan Brown was thrown off the team. Former highly-touted QB recruit Deacon Hill also entered the transfer portal before making any kind of impact.

Several Wisconsin players have transferred. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Given all the chaos, Leonhard apparently made it crystal clear he needs to know who is staying and who is going.

“We need to know who is in/out. Make it clear,” Leonhard informed the team, according to Jeff Potrykus.

#Badgers Jim Leonhard told team last week: "We need to know who is in/out. Make it clear." You will see guys who aren't in deciding to transfer out. Talked to some players today about that message. Will write about it later in the week. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) October 17, 2022

This is exactly what Leonhard needs to do. This is the kind of energy he has to have in his soul. Chaos has engulfed the program, the team is in a transition period and that means change is coming.

Whenever a coach gets fired, some players tend to leave. It’s just the nature of the beast. There’s nothing you can do about it.

Will the Badgers keep Jim Leonhard? (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, you have to attempt to get some kind of control on the situation. The Badgers have had a bunch of players leave over the past couple weeks. Logan Brown wasn’t voluntary but the rest of them have been.

Leonhard needs to know what he’s working with, and that means finding out who is around for the long haul and who isn’t.

Hopefully, Jim Leonhard gets a grip on the situation, adjusts accordingly and continues to carry the team forward. It’s not an easy situation, but you simply can’t have kids around who aren’t all in. Having guys with one foot out the door in the locker room is a disaster waiting to happen.

Badgers coach Jim Leonhard makes it clear he needs to know who is in and who is out. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The state of Wisconsin continues to be behind Jim Leonhard and that won’t change. The fact he’s being incredibly blunt is necessary and refreshing.