Another Wisconsin Player Heads To The Transfer Portal

Wisconsin has lost another player to the transfer portal.

Receiver Markus Allen announced Sunday that he’s made the decision to leave the Badgers following the team falling to 3-4 with a loss to Michigan State.

“First want to thank everyone in the Wisconsin football program for everything they’ve done up to this point. For helping me academically and athletically from the strength staff all the way down to the trainers. Truly love the bonds I’ve made with great people and the memories with brothers. Thank you Coach Chryst & the coaching staff for giving me an opportunity at the University of Wisconsin,” Allen wrote in part Sunday night when announcing his transfer decision.

He will still have three more years of eligibility remaining.

Markus Allen isn’t the first player to transfer since the coaching change.

Quarterback Deacon Hill, who fans had huge expectations for, also announced he’s leaving and former five star recruit Logan Brown was thrown off the team.

Now, Markus Allen will join the two of them in the portal. Allen was viewed as a guy who could become a major part of the receiving game, but it just never happened for the young man.

Markus Allen announces he’s transferring. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In two seasons with the Badgers, he caught a total of 10 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown. Now, he’s made the choice to move on as Jim Leonhard tries to rebuild the program.

Given the fact he’s a very naturally talented young player, it’s hard to imagine there won’t be plenty of suitors after him. Hopefully, he finds a solid program and lives up to his potential.

Wisconsin receiver Markus Allen enters the transfer portal. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

As for the Badgers, it’s just one more hole in the roster than now needs to be plugged. No reason to panic. Transfers happen when there’s a coaching change. It’s just the nature of the beast.