Wisconsin Kicks Former Five Star Recruit Off The Team

Logan Brown is no longer a member of the Wisconsin Badgers.

The offensive lineman and former five star recruit out of Michigan announced late Wednesday night that he was entering the transfer portal.

Given the Badgers in a fluid state of change with Jim Leonhard now running the show, it wasn’t the most shocking development.

However, it turns out Brown didn’t voluntarily leave the program. Leonhard announced Thursday that Brown was kicked off the team after an “internal incident.”

Leonard made it clear the former top 20 recruit in America leaving the Badgers “was not a choice.”

Leonard made it clear the former top 20 recruit in America leaving the Badgers "was not a choice."

Jeff Potrykus reported the “internal incident” that resulted in Brown getting booted was a fight in practice.

Jeff Potrykus reported the "internal incident" that resulted in Brown getting booted was a fight in practice.

Logan Brown is officially gone, and Jim Leonhard isn’t playing games.

Coming out of high school, Brown was the 7th ranked player in the 2019 class for 247Sports, and was the 368th best recruit in the composite rankings. He chose the Badgers over Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Penn State and several other major programs.

However, he never really lived up to the hype of being one of the best recruits in program history, and he’s now out the door after a fight in practice.

More than anything, this seems like Jim Leonhard setting the tone that nonsense and selfishness distractions – which is what fighting is – won’t be tolerated.

Leonhard has an opportunity to take over the Wisconsin Badgers permanently. That means some tough choices must be made, and getting Logan Brown was one of them.

Due to the fact he’s a solid player and a former star recruit, Logan Brown will definitely land somewhere, but his time in Madison is over. Leonhard has now put the entire team on notice. It doesn’t matter how great you are or how many stars you had, you mess around and you’re gone. As a Wisconsin fan, I love it.