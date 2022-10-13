Jim Leonhard isn’t worried about what might come down the road.

The Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach took over the program for a seven game audition after the team fired Paul Chryst.

His tenure got off to a fire start when Wisconsin obliterated Northwestern 42-7 last weekend in the first game of Leonhard’s head coaching career. Given the team’s incredible success, many are wondering if he’s already locked up the job permanently.

The haters and critics might not want to hear it, but Wisconsin is BACK!!!!



Jim Leonhard has the Badgers balling. Graham Mertz threw as many touchdowns Saturday as Stetson Bennett has all season. pic.twitter.com/F0vPVaaiWn — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 10, 2022

Jim Leonhard is just focused on doing things “day-to-day.”

While Wisconsin fans might have seen enough to buy into the hype, the man now responsible for running the team in Madison isn’t trying to get ahead of himself.

Leonhard said the following during his weekly press conference when talking about his future, according to Bucky’s 5th Quarter:

Number one, it’s still early enough in my head that it’s still kinda the day-to-day. There’s enough things that I am learning about what I am responsible for, who I need to communicate with, and what’s happening when I can still kinda focus on the day-to-day. Eventually the big picture we’ll get there. Obviously, having gone through one week now I am able to have different conversations this week that I didn’t feel necessary to have last week. Will continue to grow within what’s being asked over the next six weeks. Not really concerned with the big picture, obviously if we play good football and we win games I’ll have a bigger opportunity to be in this role moving forward. That’s my focus right now … The big picture will come.

Clearly, Jim Leonhard knows how to talk to the media and control expectations. Like I said above, Wisconsin fans have more or less completely bought in after a single game.

Remember, Leonhard was always viewed as the future even before Paul Chryst got fired following a 2-3 start.

Then, in his first game, the offense and defense both dominated the Northwestern Wildcats. It looked like a different team, especially on offense.

Bad news for the haters and losers (there are too many to count), but Wisconsin still has a path to win the Big Ten West.



If it happens, the amount of gloating I will do will be borderline criminal. https://t.co/AieNJi7oiU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 12, 2022

However, Leonhard isn’t worried about the “big picture” and what the future might hold for him. If he continues to win, he’ll get the job and we all know it.

There’s no point in stressing about what hasn’t happened yet. Take it game-by-game, and everything else will take care of itself.

Will Jim Leonhard become Wisconsin’s permanent football coach? (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Next up is Michigan State in East Lansing this Saturday. If Graham Mertz and company put together another blowout, the hype surrounding Jim Leonhard is going to be off the charts.