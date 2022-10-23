Wisconsin Volleyball Team Rallies After Graphic Nude Photos And Videos Leak

The Wisconsin volleyball team continues to dominate following a massive leak of graphic photos and videos.

The Badgers took the court Sunday against Michigan, and easily handled the Wolverines 3-1. Wisconsin is 2-0 since a massive leak of sexually graphic material featuring multiple team members hit the web.

Wisconsin beat Michigan State on Friday.

Sexually Graphic Content Featuring Wisconsin Volleyball Players Leaked Earlier In The Week

The Wisconsin volleyball team has been engulfed by scandal ever since nude videos and images started circulating the web earlier in the week.

In the videos and photos, which OutKick will not share or link to, members of the team expose themselves in a sexually graphic manner. While portions of the footage are incredibly sexually graphic, there is no sex shown. Most of it involves women together posing and dancing around. Some of the footage was filmed in 2021, but it’s unclear if it was all filmed last year.

It’s also important to note the footage was not secretly captured. The women in the videos and photos are aware they’re being filmed.

Following the videos and images hitting social media sites, the athletic department announced that police were investigating to find out how the leak happened.

“UWPD is investigating multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent. UWPD is not investigating the volleyball student-athletes for wrongdoing in this matter. Our top priority is supporting our student-athletes and we are providing them with the appropriate resources and services,” the program told fans in reaction to the massive leak of sexual material.

Statement from UW Athletics pic.twitter.com/M2lK2OYg8a — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) October 19, 2022

Despite the massive leak of sexual content, the team hasn’t slowed down and hasn’t suffered a loss since the photos and images come out.

In fact, the Wisconsin volleyball team last lost in September to Minnesota. While it’s an unfortunate situation, the team is still dominating on the court.

