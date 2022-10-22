Wisconsin volleyball’s team returned to the court for the first time since a nude content scandal shocked and stunned fans.

The Badgers beat Michigan State 3-0 in Madison, and it was a hell of a way to bounce back after the unfortunate events that unfolded earlier in the week.

Several graphic photos and videos are online of the Wisconsin volleyball team.

Following a mass leak of nude photos and videos, the program announced police were investigating the situation, and made it clear the women had done nothing wrong.

“UWPD is investigating multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent. UWPD is not investigating the volleyball student-athletes for wrongdoing in this matter. Our top priority is supporting our student-athletes and we are providing them with the appropriate resources and services,” the program announced Wednesday.

Prior to the school’s release, people seemed to not really have any idea the photos and videos existed. Not only did the statement shine a light on an issue most people didn’t know about, it appears way more sexual content of team members has hit the web in the past 24 hours.

Statement from UW Athletics pic.twitter.com/M2lK2OYg8a — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) October 19, 2022

While it’s not clear how the graphic material leaked, it’s definitely clear it wasn’t filmed or photographed secretly.

In the photos and videos circulating the web, which we won’t share or link to, the women exposed themselves with the apparent full knowledge they were being filmed and photographed. One video appears to show the women on the Wisconsin volleyball team taking turns flashing the camera. In other content, the women were photographed topless or completely nude.

Wisconsin’s volleyball team returns to the court after nude photos/videos scandal. Police are investigating the situation. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

It will be interesting to see if anything comes from the police investigation. Make sure to keep checking back for updates as we have them at OutKick.