Wisconsin And Luke Fickell Get Unexpected QB Update

Wisconsin QB Chase Wolf has made a very unexpected decision on his future plans.

After all signs pointed to Chase Wolf’s final game with Wisconsin being the bowl game against Oklahoma State, the veteran college QB has decided he’s not done playing just yet.

He’ll return to the Badgers for his sixth year of action in red and white.

“I didn’t want to regret anything. I didn’t want to call it quits and then a couple months down the road regret not playing another year. I got the rest of my life to work,” Wolf said after the game when talking about his decision to return for a sixth season, according to 247Sports.

Fickell added that Wolf is “on schedule” to return for another year of football in Madison.

Luke Fickell says QB Chase Wolf is "on schedule" to come back for a sixth season and that he has some unfinished business. Would give Wisconsin four quarterbacks heading into spring ball. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) December 28, 2022

Why does Chase Wolf returning matter?

Wolf deciding to return for the 2023 season definitely shakes up Wisconsin’s QB room. Initially, it looked like Myles Burkett, freshman transfer Nick Evers and incoming freshman Cole LaCrue would battle it out for the starting role.

Graham Mertz left for Florida and everything seemed to indicate Chase Wolf wouldn’t stick around. He’s spent his entire career being a reserve role player before starting in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Now, he’s returning and Wisconsin goes from having no experience at QB in 2023 to having a veteran in the QB room who can compete.

Will Chase Wolf start for the Badgers in 2023? (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Burkett, Evers and LaCrue will enter the 2023 campaign with a grand total of six pass attempts in college. That’s not great. While Evers’ ceiling is the sky and Burkett has serious potential, it’s hard to feel great with zero experience at QB.

Now, the Badgers get some stability and some serious experience with Chase Wolf returning. He arrived on campus in 2018. Donald Trump was still getting used to being President when Wolf started playing for the Badgers.

The young man has been around the block a time or two.

Chase Wolf is returning to Wisconsin. He started the bowl game against Oklahoma State. (Credit: Getty Images)

A fourth scholarship QB also gives Luke Fickell some options. I can’t remember the last time the Badgers had this wide open of a QB race.

If I had to guess at what the depth chart will look like entering spring, it’d be like this:

Nick Evers QB1A

Chase Wolf QB1B

Myles Burkett QB3

Cole LaCrue QB4

That’s pure speculation, but having Wolf back is definitely a positive. It provides flexibility and options. That’s exactly what you want when welcoming in a new era of football.