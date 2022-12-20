Wisconsin’s Bowl Game Depth Chart Raises Interesting QB Question

It’s still unknown to the public who will be under center for the Wisconsin Badgers against Oklahoma State.

The Badgers and Cowboys will square off in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl December 27, and all eyes are on who will be Wisconsin’s starting QB now that Graham Mertz is gone.

The depth chart for the game is out, and the starter is listed as senior Chase Wolf OR freshman Myles Burkett, according to Rivals.

Should Myles Burkett or Chase Wolf start for the Wisconsin Badgers?

Luke Fickell is now the head coach of the Badgers, Nick Evers is arriving on campus and this decision should be a very easy one.

The Wisconsin Badgers have to play Myles Burkett. You can certainly give Chase Wolf some snaps as a hat tip to the fact he’s stuck around through thick and thin in Madison.

However, there’s a new era in Madison and it’s pretty hard to see a role for Chase Wolf. Since joining the program in 2018, he’s thrown for a grand total of 176 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He could return for another season of action thanks to the COVID exemption, but that seems unlikely to happen.

Meanwhile, Myles Burkett redshirted this season after appearing in just a couple games in relief time. He has four years of eligibility left, and is definitely in the mold of QBs that Fickell wants.

The problem is nobody really knows if he can cut it or not. The hype and interest around him is substantial, but until he gets some reps, nobody has a clue.

A bowl game against a slightly above average Oklahoma State team is the perfect way to find out what Burkett can do. The more reps he gets, the more film Fickell can break down and go into spring with a good idea of where Evers and Myles Burkett stand.

I have no clue who will take the majority of the reps December 27, but from a logic standpoint, Myles Burkett seems like the obvious choice.