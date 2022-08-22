More concerning reports about Wisconsin have emerged from camp.

The Badgers enter the season as the 18th-ranked team in America, and expectations out of Madison are very high.

Fans – myself included – have had enough of simply averaging ten wins a season under Paul Chryst. It’s time to take that next step, and there’s no better time than the present. However, there have been a string of concerning reports about quarterback Graham Mertz’s performance in camp, and some more doozies are out.

Sports Illustrated reported the first team offense, which is led by Mertz, was “outplayed” by the second string defense. Mertz and his backup Chase Wolf “were unable to string together long drives, and had moments of inaccuracy, and a couple of throws that were nearly intercepted.”

Rivals backed up Sports Illustrated’s report and claimed Mertz and his backup showed “the maddening inconsistency that has kept the offense from unlocking its full potential.”

To put it as simply as possible, it sounds like Wisconsin fans had better prepare for some serious struggles from Graham Mertz, once again.

Now, nobody likes reporting this. Nobody wants to hear that Mertz is struggling, but at this point, we’ve heard it several times throughout camp.

Reports have surfaced indicating there’s not been a huge jump in his improvement, Chryst has openly admitted the passing game isn’t where it needs to be and we now have multiple reports the first team offense is struggling against backups.

If Wisconsin’s passing game can’t light up guys who don’t even start, how are we supposed to go into Columbus and beat Ohio State? The answer is it’s not going to happen.

Opening day is 12 days away. At this point, it might be time for fans to start dialing back expectations.