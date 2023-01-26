Former Wisconsin football player Marcus Randle El has been found guilty of multiple murders.

The former Wisconsin receiver was convicted in a Wisconsin court Tuesday of murdering Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory in February 2020, according to The Associated Press. He was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of operating a vehicle without consent while possessing a weapon.

Ultimately, those latter charges are pointless. First degree homicide – how Wisconsin’s murder charge is classified – carries a penalty of life in prison.

Marcus Randle El convicted of multiple murders. (Credit: Rock County Jail)

Randle El shot and killed both women in 2020. Prosecutors believe he murdered Winchester because she told police about his drug dealing and then murdered McAdory because she was a witness, according to the same report.

The police were never able to find the murder weapon, but relied on text messages and surveillance videos to get the conviction.

His brother, former NFL player Antwaan Randle El, was in the Rock County courtroom when the verdict was read, according to the AP.

Here’s Randle El after the verdict was read: pic.twitter.com/hKqWZDDhOH — Marcus Aarsvold (@m_aarsvold) January 25, 2023

Marcus Randle El entered Wisconsin with massive hype in 2004, but failed to accomplish much during his career in Madison. He compiled a grand total of 45 receiving yards.

He spent time under both Barry Alvarez and Bret Bielema.

Marcus Randle El convicted of multiple murders. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Up next for Randle El is a May 3rd sentencing. Given the brutality of the crime and the charges he was convicted on, Marcus Randle El might not see the outside of a prison cell again in this lifetime.