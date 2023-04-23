Wisconsin’s Spring Game Was A Disaster At The QB Position

Videos by OutKick

Wisconsin fans received a very disappointing offensive performance during the team’s Saturday spring game.

Badgers fans are excited and hyped up to see how quickly Luke Fickell can turn things around in Madison. After multiple disappointing seasons, Fickell was hired to inject energy into the soul of the program.

One of his first steps was to bring in a lot of new talent. None was more notable than former SMU star QB Tanner Mordecai. The former Mustangs passer threw for 72 touchdowns and 7,152 yards the past two seasons at SMU. To say expectations are high would be one hell of an understatement.

Unfortunately, it was an unmitigated disaster Saturday.

Tanner Mordecai bombs in Wisconsin’s spring game. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Wisconsin QB1 Tanner Mordecai bombs in spring game.

Mordecai finished the spring game with a total of four interceptions and the offense under his leadership looked awful.

To open the spring game, he went 2/6 with two picks. It was simply an early sign of how bad things would get.

Ugly start for Tanner Mordecai.



3 drives, 3 INTs. 2/6 passing.



Ricardo Hallman was the beneficiary of the last INT on a great play tracking the ball.#Badgers — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) April 22, 2023

Now, you can credit the defense for bringing the heat, but there’s no excuse for any QB1 to throw four interceptions. It’s completely unacceptable and fans aren’t impressed.

QB2 Braedyn Locke did throw a touchdown during his time on the field, and that was the lone highlight. Nick Evers, who many thought would be QB2, came in with the third team and also tossed an interception, according to Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

There’s no way to describe the day as anything other than a complete failure for the offense.

Our guy is looking good in Camp Randall. 👀 @CoachFick x @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/t6ipKMpbED — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) April 22, 2023

Fans should take a deep breath.

Before anyone panics, it’s important to remember it’s just the spring game. The first regular season game is more than four months away.

There’s plenty of time for Luke Fickell to get things figured out. Anyone who panics over a spring game has no idea what they’re talking about.

Coaches aren’t eager to show much on offense and for that reason, spring games always tend to give the defense an advantage.

Wisconsin Badgers football coach Luke Fickell faces high expectations in Madison. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Now, if Tanner Mordecai comes out and plays like this week one against Buffalo, Camp Randall will be booing by his third drive. Wisconsin fans are definitely hoping Luke Fickell gets it figured out sooner than later.