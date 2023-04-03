Luke Fickell Claims Wisconsin Doesn’t Have A QB Depth Chart (Wink, Wink)

Videos by OutKick

Wisconsin Badgers football coach Luke Fickell made a claim about the QB room many fans might not believe.

Spring practice is underway for the Badgers, and there’s a new era of football beginning in Madison. After several disappointing seasons, Fickell was brought in so the reset button could be smashed.

So far, the former Cincy coach certainly appears to be leaving his mark.

Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell faces huge expectations. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Luke Fickell has a stacked QB room.

One of the positions fans are most excited for is QB. The Badgers brought in multiple transfers. Tanner Mordecai came from SMU, Nick Evers left Oklahoma and Braedyn Locke came from Mississippi State.

Will Tanner Mordecai start at QB for the Wisconsin Badgers? (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mordecai is viewed as the unquestioned starter. He didn’t come to ride the bench his final year of action. However, Luke Fickell wants fans to know there’s no set depth chart.

The Badgers head coach said the following after a weekend practice, according to 247Sports:

There’s no depth (chart) yet. Yes, you might get a few more reps today, but if that’s the case, then on Thursday or on Saturday, it’s the other way around. We try not to over-evaluate where the guys are. We gotta do a little bit better job of making sure that the reps are a little bit more balanced at times, but we try to stay out of saying who’s with the 2s, who’s with the 1s, who’s with the 3s. By nature, obviously as we get a little bit further into the spring, I would say that would be something we probably hone in on. But right now we’re trying to really kind of say, ‘Hey, we want to try to make it as even as we possibly can.’ I think that is what we will go back in and evaluate. I’m not positive how it went today, but we try to stay out of that — who’s getting the most reps with the 1s, 2s and 3s, especially at the quarterback position.

Fans won’t buy there isn’t a depth chart.

Wisconsin fans love Luke Fickell. He hasn’t even coached a regular season game, and he might already be the most popular man in the state.

There’s a sense of optimism and hope around the program fans haven’t felt in at least a decade. However, that doesn’t mean fans buy everything Fickell says.

Fans are excited for the Luke Fickell era. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

There’s no depth chart? Fat chance, my friends. There is certainly a guy locked in at QB1, and it’s Tanner Mordecai.

The former SMU QB he threw for 72 touchdowns and 7,152 yards over the past two seasons. He didn’t leave the Mustangs to not play.

From there, things get dicey. Locke and Evers are most likely going to battle it out for the QB2 role. So far, it sounds like the former Mississippi State QB might have the early edge, but it’s very early.

Tanner Mordecai is the presumed starting QB of the Wisconsin Badgers. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What fans know for sure is Tanner Mordecai – if healthy – will 100% take the first snap of the 2023 season as QB1. Luke Fickell can say there’s no depth chart yet, and perhaps it’s not locked in. However, there’s no question Mordecai as QB1 is as solid as decade old concrete.