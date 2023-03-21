Luke Fickell Reacts To Incredibly High Expectations: ‘We Love It’

Videos by OutKick

Wisconsin Badgers football coach Luke Fickell doesn’t run from high expectations.

Fickell was hired after three consecutive disappointing seasons of football in Madison. Paul Chryst is gone, the old ways for the Badgers are dead and fans have insanely high expectations going into the 2023 season.

There is real excitement around the program for the first time since when Russell Wilson transferred to the Wisconsin Badgers more than a decade ago.

Even before coaching a regular season game, Fickell is facing incredibly lofty expectations. With Tanner Mordecai under center and plenty of talent on the roster, fans expect a Big Ten West title at a minimum. Well, Luke Fickell isn’t scared at all.

Luke Fickell isn’t scared of high expectations in Madison. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Luke Fickell embraces high expectations for the Wisconsin Badgers.

“People ask, ‘Well, how do you handle expectations?’ There is nothing greater than having expectations. Let’s be honest. The internal pressure, the things that are put upon yourself, you get to find out who you are. You know, it’s much better than the other way. I know that. We love it. I love it,” Fickell told the media during a Monday press conference.

Fickell also said all the fun things Wisconsin has started doing under him, specifically highlighting recruiting on social media, is critical to “keep the energy of the program going” for everyone involved.

Fickell has his work cut out for him.

As a Wisconsin man, it’s great to see Luke Fickell address the issue head on and let fans know he’s going to embrace the high expectations the program is facing.

Look, Badgers fans have a lot of pride in the football program. For many people in the state, the Packers and Badgers dictate their schedules during the football season.

Fans simply won’t tolerate mediocrity. That’s what the program was sliding into under Paul Chryst and it cost him his job. Fans liked Chryst, but nobody shed a tear when he was fired.

Will Luke Fickell turn Wisconsin around? (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Now, Luke Fickell must bring the Badgers back to where fans expect to be. That’s a minimum of 10 wins a year and competing for a B1G title more times than not. With an expanded CFP on the horizon, fans also expect to be in the field regularly.

Luke Fickell can and will get the job done, and as a fan, you want a coach who speaks bluntly about the situation.

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell faces very high expectations. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Week one can’t get here fast enough. It’s time for the Wisconsin Badgers to wash away the memory of the last three seasons. As a Wisconsin man, I can’t wait.