The Wisconsin Badgers dropped an outstanding Luke Fickell hype video for fans Tuesday afternoon.

Fickell is the man in charge in Madison, and that means a new era of football is underway in the state of Wisconsin.

After a few disappointing seasons, it feels like hope and optimism has returned to a program that carries itself with a lot of pride.

Well, if Wisconsin fans weren’t already juiced up and excited, this video should definitely get the job done. The music feels like it’s almost straight out of “The Dark Knight” or some other Christopher Nolan film. That’s honestly the perfect way to sum up the tone.

Crack a cold one and enjoy.

The new era of Badger Football is here.

You won't want to miss it.



🔗: https://t.co/GMwwvR2pFH pic.twitter.com/H5DzkmafUh — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 7, 2023

Luke Fickell has been welcomed with open arms.

Luke Fickell hasn’t even coached a regular season game yet, and he’s already being treated like a hero in the state of Wisconsin.

If he wanted to run for Governor of the Badger State, he might honestly win by a significant margin, no matter what his policies are.

Wisconsin releases Luke Fickell hype video. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Badgers were on life support when it came to fans’ outlooks on the program. Ever since the start of the 2020 season, things haven’t felt right.

Ultimately, the regression cost Paul Chryst his job. AD Chris McIntosh brought in Luke Fickell to improve the situation on the field at Camp Randall.

Without missing a beat, Fickell has taken the program by storm, improved Wisconsin’s social media presence, made an immediate impact in recruiting and he has fans believing again. As a Wisconsin man, it’s been a refreshing change.

Stuff like the hype video above never would have happened under Chryst. Another example of something that wouldn’t have happened is the “bat-signal” tweets for recruits. There’s been a clear and obvious change, and fans love it.

Fans are in for a wild time in 2023. As a (sometimes hopeless) Badgers fan, I can’t wait to watch it unfold.