Wisconsin will officially name Jim Leonhard the permanent coach of the Badgers in the coming days.

The Badgers officially posted the head coach job opening after beating Nebraska this past weekend. The program must wait seven days before officially hiring a candidate due to state hiring regulations.

Most fans – myself included – took that as a clear sign Leonhard was the guy. That now appears to have been confirmed.

Multiple sources informed the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that as soon as the window closes, Leonhard will lose the interim tag.

That means Jim Leonhard will be the official head coach of the program. Wisconsin has a new leader for several years to come.

As I wrote Sunday, all signs have been pointing to this for some time. It’s honestly a bit shocking AD Chris McIntosh waited so long before posting the job.

What was he waiting to see? I’m not sure, but this should have been dealt with weeks ago. Now, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has reported that Leonhard will officially get the interim tag removed.

As a massive fan of the Badgers, I couldn’t be happier. Some fans have been waiting years to see Jim Leonhard move from DC to HC.

At some point this weekend, that’s going to happen, and I couldn’t be happier for him.

Now, let’s gear up to smack Minnesota in the mouth this weekend and for several years of success. This is outstanding news for fans of the Badgers around the country. Welcome to the Jim Leonhard era. It sure is beautiful.