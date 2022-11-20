Jim Leonhard’s Future At Wisconsin Gets Massive Update

Wisconsin has finally made a move to secure Jim Leonhard’s future in Madison.

Following a tight win over Nebraska for the Badgers to improve to 6-5, the University of Wisconsin officially publicly posted the job listing for the team’s football coach.

Why is that important? It’s really simple. State regulations require the job be publicly posted for applicants to apply before a new head coach can be officially named.

That means Jim Leonhard can officially lose the interim tag and be named head coach next weekend after the Minnesota game.

Wisconsin publicly posts football head coaching job opening. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Jim Leonhard is the perfect choice for the Wisconsin job.

The fact the job is now publicly available can likely only mean one thing: As soon as the Minnesota game is over, Leonhard will be the permanent coach of the Wisconsin Badgers.

He should have lost the interim tag weeks ago. This situation has dragged on far too long. It’s been a bit frustrating.

Wisconsin makes moves to remove the interim tag for Jim Leonhard. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The fans, boosters and university are all behind Jim Leonhard. Yet, AD Chris McIntosh has taken his sweet time moving on a permanent deal.

With the team bowl eligible and looking improved, McIntosh finally pulled the trigger on posting the job. It’s about damn time.

Jim Leonhard has done more than enough to prove he deserves the Wisconsin job. It’s simply time to make it official.

Will Wisconsin hire Jim Leonhard? (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Even if the Badgers finish only 6-6, it shouldn’t change anything. Leonhard is the guy. Get his signature on a contract ASAP.