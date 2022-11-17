Wisconsin Coach Makes Concerning Comments About His Job Status

It sounds like Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard might not be overly happy with the murkiness surrounding his future.

Despite the fact fans, players and the people writing the checks all seem to be behind Leonhard becoming the permanent head coach, AD Chris McIntosh hasn’t removed the interim tag yet. In fact, he seems interested in taking his sweet time deciding what to do.

Well, with early signing day being in September and recruits already leaving, it sounds like Leonhard is growing frustrated with a lack of clarity.

“Yeah, I’m not in control of the timeline right now. So I have to do everything I can do to keep the program going in the right direction and have the communication with our players and recruits and families and just try to win games at this point,” Leonhard told the media Thursday.

He further made it clear time isn’t on Wisconsin’s side when it comes to keeping recruits committed and patient with the situation.

“The longer it takes, the harder it becomes to ask for that patience. And everyone involved, I think, knows that,” Leonhard explained. You can read his full quote below.

I truly have no idea what’s going on in Madison, and I’m certainly not the only one confused. It seems like nobody has a clue why McIntosh is dragging his feet.

The Badgers fired Paul Chryst to hand the keys to Jim Leonhard for a test drive. He’s 3-2 as the interim head coach, and has done more than enough to prove he can be the guy. Energy is higher, we’ve seen an offense with a higher ceiling but he still has the interim tag.

Reading his comments, he certainly sounds frustrated, and I don’t blame him.

The Wisconsin Badgers need to move quickly before more players decommit. Remove the interim tag and name Jim Leonhard the permanent coach ASAP. The longer the program waits, the riskier it gets.