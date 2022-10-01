Wisconsin AD Makes Absurd Comments About The Football Program

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh is apparently living in a land of delusion when it comes to the football program.

The Badgers are 2-2 and coming off a blowout loss to Ohio State on primetime television. It was the most embarrassing loss for Wisconsin in a long time, and it was just the latest sign the football program is sliding in the wrong direction.

Yet, the former Badgers player and current AD thinks that while expectations have “evolved,” it’s best to stick with an approach that has historically worked.

Will Wisconsin fire Paul Chryst? (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

“The expectation of our program has evolved. That is clear. There have been varying degrees of tough times. But clearly, we all heard that there is a lot of urgency in making sure we push through and get better. Right now, the focus has to be on our season. That is the only thing that is within our control to focus on. That is not a new approach and that has been an approach that has served us well over the course of time,” McIntosh explained when talking about the state of the football program, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh discusses the football team. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What planet is McIntosh living on right now? What the hell is he even talking about? These are the last kinds of comments fans want to hear.

Newsflash: the approach no longer works. The Badgers are a humiliating 15-9 in our last 24 games, and there’s a very real chance Wisconsin loses at home to Brett Bielema and Illinois today.

If you think it’s best to just ride out this storm, you’re an idiot and should be ignored.

Why is Wisconsin football regressing? (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Did Chris McIntosh not watch the Ohio State game? Did he not watch the Washington State games? Wisconsin isn’t just struggling.

We’re on the brink of becoming a mediocre program after years of success. At least he acknowledged expectations have changed.

That’s the most obvious comment in the history of Wisconsin football, but he doesn’t seem eager to do anything about the slide.

Fans want and deserve better than the product we have right now. If McIntosh doesn’t understand that, then he’s in the wrong job.

I can handle losing to an elite team like Ohio State, but what I can't tolerate is being completely unprepared.



Wisconsin has regressed a huge way since the start of the 2020 season, and fans have had enough.



If the Badgers don't finish with 10 wins, get rid of Paul Chryst. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 25, 2022

Start making changes and make them quickly, or the athletic department will be facing a full-on revolt from fans.