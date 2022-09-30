Will Wisconsin Fire Paul Chryst If The Badgers Lose Saturday?

Is Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst fighting for his job Saturday against Illinois?

As many of you already know, fans of the Badgers have completely turned on Chryst and the status quo after another disappointing season.

We entered the season as heavy Big Ten West favorites. Through four games, we’re 2-2 with a blowout loss to Ohio State in primetime and a humiliating loss to a bad Washington State team.

Will Wisconsin fire Paul Chryst? (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Badgers are only -7 favorites against the Fighting Illini at home in Madison, and it’s time to ask a very difficult question.

Should Wisconsin fire Chryst if the Badgers lose to Illinois?

Will Wisconsin keep Paul Chryst moving forward?

While I’m not ready to declare he should be fired immediately, I think a loss to Illinois will truly signal the end of Chryst’s tenure in Madison.

If the Badgers lose Saturday afternoon, Chryst will be an abysmal 15-10 in his last 25 games, and many of those loses came against teams we should have beaten.

With the benefit of the doubt completely gone and fans ready to revolt, the administration will have to do something.

Is Paul Chryst coaching for his job? (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Losing to Ohio State was embarrassing. Losing to Washington State was 100% unacceptable, and that’s the same standard Wisconsin fans have for the Illinois game.

If Wisconsin drops the B1G matchup tomorrow, it’s time to look for new options. It doesn’t mean Chryst should be fired immediately, as I doubt that will improve anything.

I've long been a Paul Chryst defender, but after the humiliating Ohio State loss, I can't defend the status quo. It was 100% unacceptable.



The Badgers are 15-9 in our last 24. If Chryst doesn't finish the season with 10 wins, hand control to Jim Leonhard. https://t.co/dnn8tx0toT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 25, 2022

It does mean all options must be on the table. Starting 2-3 with losses to Illinois and Washington State is simply a pathetic record fans won’t tolerate or accept.

Badgers fans must hold the program to a high standard.

And for everyone out there who claims at least the Badgers are better than the program was in the 1980s, that’s a loser mentality. If we had that mentality, would we have gone to the moon? Would America be undefeated in world wars? The answer is no.

You don’t accept mediocrity by saying it used to be worse. You’re always advancing forward, and when you start to slide, you make changes.

Paul Chryst is 15-9 in his last 24 games. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

So, yes, Chryst is coaching for his job Saturday. He won’t get let go before the season ends, but dropping a game to Illinois will all but ensure the fire is cranked up under his seat.