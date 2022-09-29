‘We Suck’: Former Wisconsin Star Goes Nuclear On The Football Team

Former Wisconsin basketball star Ben Brust has had enough of the school’s football program.

Wisconsin is 2-2 after getting blown out against Ohio State in the most humiliating loss for the program since OSU destroyed us in the 2104 Big Ten title game.

Now, the former Badgers basketball star who led Wisconsin to the 2014 Final Four is begging for something to be done before the football team falls into irrelevancy.

Wisconsin’s football program appears to be in big trouble. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

“It’s the same crap and it’s just trickling down … We are seven-point favorites at home against Illinois! Seven! That is embarrassing. We used to be 30-point favorites against that crap ass school,” Brust shouted on a recent episode of “Scalzo & Brust.”

He also passionately shouted “we suck” before listing several more teams on the schedule capable of beating Wisconsin.

Safe to say @BenBrust speaks for A LOT of #Badgers Football fans with his rant today!



For more on Benny’s Badgers frustrations listen to today’s show below.



📲 Wisconsin On Demand App

🍎https://t.co/s2Jqpj1dm2

— Scalzo & Brust (@ScalzoandBrust) September 29, 2022

Wisconsin fans have had enough.

It’s about time more and more people get vocal about the deteriorating situation in Madison. The situation is like watching a *regional* empire slowly fall apart without anyone doing anything. It’s embarrassing. Hell, it’s almost impossible to stomach.

Wisconsin fans live for the Badgers. It’s what we talk about all week, the games dominate our Saturdays and during the offseason, we spend countless hours preparing for the season.

Wisconsin fans are upset with the state of the football program. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Given how passionate we are, we expect a good product on the field. We haven’t gotten it since 2019. That’s the truth, and Brust’s frustration speaks for a lot of people.

Losing to a great team like Ohio State happens. We can live with that. What fans won’t live with is looking completely unprepared.

Not only that, Paul Chryst and clearly regressing. We have just 15 wins in the program’s last 24 games. If you think that’s acceptable, go live a life of mediocrity elsewhere. It’s damn sure not good enough for me.

I've long been a Paul Chryst defender, but after the humiliating Ohio State loss, I can't defend the status quo. It was 100% unacceptable.



The Badgers are 15-9 in our last 24. If Chryst doesn't finish the season with 10 wins, hand control to Jim Leonhard. https://t.co/dnn8tx0toT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 25, 2022

Props to Brust for coming out and saying it. Hopefully, the people in charge listen.