Wisconsin Reportedly Interested In This Big 12 Coach

The Wisconsin Badgers might have some interest in Kansas coach Lance Leipold.

Wisconsin got obliterated this past weekend by Ohio State, and fans appear to have had enough of Paul Chryst.

As a lifelong fan, I can’t remember the last time I saw Wisconsin football fans so frustrated and ready for a change.

While it’s unclear if a change is coming or not, BuckNuts’ @jbook37 reported Monday that the Wisconsin board wants to “make a play for” Leipold.

The Kansas coach spent a very brief time in Madison as a grad assistant and was a dominant head coach at UW-Whitewater.

Wisconsin board wants them to be done with Paul Chryst and make a play for Kansas Lance Leipold who was a GA at Wisconsin. He knows the region from when he coached at Wisconsin-Whitewater. — jbook™ (@jbook37) September 26, 2022

At this time, it’s very unclear how real the interest might be in Leipold. Is it just rumblings behind the scenes or has there been actual contact?

I’m guessing it’s definitely the former, but the fact there’s reportedly any interest at all seems to indicate the people with power in Wisconsin recognize fans have had enough.

Will Wisconsin get rid of Paul Chryst? (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chryst is an incredibly disappointing 15-9 in his last 24 games. There’s not a Wisconsin fan on the planet happy with that record.

At some point, you either accept living in mediocrity forever or you make a change. It seems like fans are in agreement it’s time for the latter.

Is Lance Leipold the answer for Wisconsin?

Leipold has Kansas off to their best start in 13 years, and the Jayhawks are off to an impressive 4-0 start. If you can win at Kansas, you can win anywhere.

Plus, Lance Leipold is a proven winner everywhere he’s been a head coach. He won six national titles at UW-Whitewater and he won 24 games in his final three years at Buffalo. The man can coach and he does it without the resources traditional powers have.

Will Wisconsin hire Lance Leipold? (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

I have no idea if Wisconsin will get rid of Chryst, but clearly the wheels are turning on a change being made if there’s not improvement.