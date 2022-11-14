Wisconsin Star Addresses Transfer Speculation Amid Tampering Allegations

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen has doubled down on the claim he’s not going anywhere.

Speculation started circulating that Allen was headed to the transfer portal and ultimately for the Michigan Wolverines. Prior to the Iowa game, he denied the claim he was leaving, and he doubled down on it over the weekend.

Braelon Allen addresses transfer rumors for the second time. Will he leave the Badgers? (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

“I honestly haven’t had any contact with Michigan and that’s the honest truth … I was taken aback by it because like I said, I had never talked to anybody from Michigan besides my friend, who I keep in contact with on a regular basis. I wouldn’t say it’s a distraction, just a little surprised by it,” Allen said late Saturday after losing to Iowa, according to Rivals.com.

He further added, “I had to talk to the guys a little bit and just tell them that’s not true. I’m focused on you guys, focused on the guys in the room. I love you guys and I’m going to play for you until the end of the year.”

Braelon Allen also claimed whoever started the rumor has no idea what they’re talking about.

Will Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen transfer? He denied interest in going to Michigan. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

“It snuck up on me because it was a message board,” he said. “Whoever said that, I 100 percent never talked to him and he doesn’t know me, doesn’t know what’s going through my head, so how he got that supposed information doesn’t make sense,” the superstar running back explained.

There have been allegations of tampering amid rumors about Braelon Allen’s future.

Allen’s second comments came at the same time Jim Leonhard accused unnamed programs of tampering with the Badgers.

Without naming names, he made it clear rival teams are attempting to steal his players.

Clearly, the chatter about Allen’s future and tampering aren’t going to slow down. Even with Braelon Allen on the record twice that he’s not leaving, it seems like this is going to be a consistent issue.

After all, Jim Leonhard couldn’t have been more clear that teams are messing with his roster.

Jim Leonhard claims teams are tampering with Wisconsin players. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

As a Wisconsin man, we can’t afford to lose Braelon Allen. The team will be in huge trouble if he lands in the portal. For the sake of Wisconsin football, Leonhard needs to make sure that doesn’t happen.