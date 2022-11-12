Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen isn’t going anywhere. For now.

Allen, a four-star recruit who committed to play for the Badgers in the Class of 2022, reclassified and graduated high school early to enroll in Madison with the Class of 2021. He was only 17-years-old when he took over the backfield from Jonathan Taylor last season.

With some big shoes to fill, Allen did not skip a beat. The Wisconsin-native ran for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns on 186 carries.

Allen is on-pace to surpass those numbers in 2022.

After completely belittling Saquon Barkley during the offseason, he is off to a great start as a sophomore. Through the first nine games of what technically should have been his freshman year, the 6-foot-2, 235-pound back ran for 989 yards and 10 touchdowns on 172 touches.

Braelon Allen stepped on the gas 💨 pic.twitter.com/jgHjzwneuA — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 13, 2021

Despite Allen’s success on the ground, the Badgers are just 5-4. They are also in the middle of a coaching change after firing Paul Chryst and naming defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as the interim.

As could be expected, multiple Wisconsin players chose to enter the transfer portal when the transition of power was made official. And based off of rumors that were swirling around social media earlier this week, Allen may be the next to leave.

Michigan and Southern California, mostly the former, are said to have interest in Allen that might be mutual. However, if Leonhard is named the full-time head coach as expected, his star running back says that he is not going anywhere.

Allen addressed the rumors during a Friday appearance on The Drew and K.B. Show.

“The only thing I can really say for me is On Wisconsin,” said the sophomore. “And as long as Coach Leonhard is here, that’s where I’ll be.”

Obviously, Allen could go back on his word. Leonhard may not get the job.

There is a lot that remains up in the air, but it sounds like Braelon Allen is staying put at Wisconsin.