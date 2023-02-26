Willson Contreras Throws Significant Shade at the Chicago Cubs

Videos by OutKick

Willson Contreras was part of the Chicago Cubs golden generation and an integral member of the 2016 World Series team.

Even as many of his teammates were traded or left in free agency, Contreras remained in Chicago. Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber all moved on, but Contreras stayed a Cub.

The Cubs even held on to Contreras at the 2022 trading deadline, after rumors suggested they’d go flip him for prospects.

After seven years in Chicago though, Contreras left in free agency, moving to the division rival St. Louis Cardinals.

While many players will decline to speak about their former teams or have generic platitudes, Contreras took a wildly different path recently.

Contreras compared the Cubs to his new organization and, well, did not endear himself to his former organization or fan base.

When talking about the Cardinals, he said “for me, I like this better. It’s a better organization.”

Contreras compares the #STLCards and Cubs organizations: "For me, I like this better. It's a better organization. Old school way, which I love it. … Ever since I got here it's been everything just one way. The Cardinal way." pic.twitter.com/WAOhMYsKwW — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) February 25, 2023

Oof, Cubs fans.

This is also quite a difference from his tearful Wrigley exit.

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 2: Willson Contreras #40 of the Chicago Cubs acknowledges the applause from the crowd after a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on October 2, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

How Will Cubs Fans Respond?

Contreras has already had run ins with opposing fans during his career.

His reception in Chicago was already going to be questionable after signing with the Cubs’ main rivals. But after specifically targeting his former team, fans at Wrigley may now be even more motivated to go after him.

Chicago fans don’t exactly have the, shall we say, aggressive reputation of Philly or New York. But there’s plenty of animosity with the Cardinals already.

Now tensions will be even higher.

The Cardinals and Cubs play their first game at Wrigley in early May, so it won’t be a long wait to see what kind of reception Contreras gets.