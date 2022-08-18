Two Nats Fans Receive Five-Year Bans For Taunting Willson Contreras

Tuesday night’s extra-inning showcase between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs will have lasting effects on two Nats fans.

According to the Chicago Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro, two fans attending Nationals Park for Tuesday’s matchup against the Cubs have been assigned five-year bans by the venue. The incident involved Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, who hit a sac fly ball in the top of the tenth to give Chicago a 5-4 lead.

Contreras was spotted in a verbal spat with the attending fan, and the Cubs player had to be calmed down by teammates as he mouthed off in response to the fan’s heckling.

Two fans have been banned from Nationals Park for five years because of this incident last night involving Willson Contreras, according to the Nationals. https://t.co/5wSxdXQmx4 — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) August 17, 2022

One fan was escorted out of the venue by Nationals Park security.

After driving in the go-ahead run on a sac fly in the 10th, #Cubs catcher-of-the-future Willson Contreras gets into a pretty heated argument with a quickly ejected fan at Nationals Park.@Cubs #GoCubsGo @Nationals pic.twitter.com/ApbhIkmiCy — Billy Krumb (@ClubhouseCancer) August 17, 2022

Contreras, after the game, gave some insight on the volatile exchange.

“If somebody tried to mess up my family, they’re going to (have to go through) me first. Whatever they said, it wasn’t healthy. It was not right,” Contreras told reporters.

“What he said got under my skin,” Contreras said. “We’re speaking the same language. I know what he means.”

Chicago sealed the win after 11 innings, 7-5.