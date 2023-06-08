Williams Sisters Are Owners Of First TGL Team, Los Angeles Golf Club, Started By Tiger Woods And Rory Mcllroy

Videos by OutKick

The Williams sisters are getting in on golf.

There’s been a lot of buzz in the world of gold (something about a merger, I believe) but there’s some more news. TGL is a planned golf league that is expected to start early next year. It was formed through a partnership between the PGA Tour and golfers Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy.

Now, it has its first team.

Los Angeles Gold Club has been announced as TGL’s first team. It’s owned by Venus and Serena Williams, along with Serena’s husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian will

According to Forbes, details how the deal went down, though it is believed that each team of the league’s 6 teams will own 3% of the league. Ohanian will serve as the team’s control partner per Sportico.

The Reddit co-founder is no stranger to sports ownership. He is already the co-founder and lead investor of the NWSL Angel City FC.

There are a slew of other big-name investors in the TGL. According to Sports Illustrated, these include Steph Curry, Shohei Ohtani, Alex Morgan, Lewis Hamilton, Tony Romo, Chris Paul, and more.

TGL will play 2-hour 18-hole matches on a virtual course inside of an arena. This arena is being built on the campus of Palm Beach State College.

Each team will be comprised of three players and matches will air in prime time. The field is expected to include the likes of Woods, Mcllroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and more.

With the Williams Sisters in, it’ll be interesting to see who else becomes a team owner.

