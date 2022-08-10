Retiring Serena Williams Doesn’t Think Biology Is ‘Fair’

Serena Williams recently said that she plans to retire. In her announcement that she will walk away from tennis after this month’s U.S. Open, Williams made some eyebrow-raising comments.

The 40-year-old tennis legend told Vogue that she wants to grow her family. Williams tacked on a bit more detail too.

“Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family,” Williams wrote. “I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.”

I’m sorry for the inconvenience, Serena. But biology exists and women give birth.

Williams continued, “I love being a woman, and I loved every second of being pregnant.” But it sure sounds like she’s bitter that in order to grow her family naturally, she’ll have to carry a child and give birth.

Serena Williams: Out Of Touch

Williams underwent an emergency C-section when giving birth to her daughter in 2017. She also suffered blood clots shortly after having the C-section, which is something anyone with a heart can empathize with.

But it’s hard to empathize with Williams questioning how “fair” biology is. Williams will be growing her family by choice. Adoption and surrogacy are also things that exist.

Williams has a healthy daughter and will now look to give her a sibling, naturally. There are plenty of women and couples out there who aren’t afforded that opportunity due to infertility issues and financial constraints.

Williams is a healthy woman with a net worth of $250 million, and she is married to a man with a net worth of $40 million. It’s out of touch for Williams to complain about biology and the fact she gets to grow her family, when other women don’t have the same opportunity.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris