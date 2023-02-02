Serena Williams Has Bizarre Reaction To Will Smith’s Chris Rock Slap: ‘We’re All Imperfect’

Videos by OutKick

Serena Williams had an incredibly strange reaction to Will Smith attacking Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Infamously, Smith walked on stage and slapped the legendary comedian after a joke about his wife back in 2022. It was an unbelievably stupid decision from the famous actor.

Following Smith’s actions, he was universally condemned. You simply can’t slap someone because you don’t like a joke.

Yet, Serena Williams took a bit of a different approach when asked about it during a recent interview. The tennis star thinks we all make mistakes.

Serena Williams talks Chris Rock getting slapped by Will Smith. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“I thought it was such an incredible film, and I feel that there was an incredible film after that with Questlove that kind of was overshadowed. But I also feel that I’ve been in a position where I’ve been under a lot of pressure and made a tremendous amount of mistakes, and I’m the kind of person that’s like, ‘I’ve been there. I’ve made a mistake. It’s not the end of the world.’ We’re all imperfect, and we’re all human, and let’s just be kind to each other. So, that’s often forgotten a lot,” Williams said during an interview on “CBS Mornings” when the situation was brought up, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for playing her dad in “King Richard.”

What is Serena Williams talking about?

This is truly a bizarre reaction from Williams. We all understand Will Smith played her dad in a hit movie and for that reason, she might not want to criticize him.

However, this isn’t a winning approach. She literally said, “We’re all imperfect, and we’re all human, and let’s just be kind to each other.”

Was Will Smith being a “kind” person when he attacked Chris Rock on national TV over a joke? I truly can’t stress this enough.

Serena Williams offered a weird reaction to Chris Rock getting slapped by Will Smith. (Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Will Smith, an adult man, slapped another man because of a joke. That’s the definition of insane. This is America. You don’t have the right to attack someone because you don’t like a joke they cracked in a comedic setting.

Also, let’s remember Will Smith was literally laughing at Chris Rock’s joke about his wife. He found it hilarious……right up until the moment he didn’t. Honestly, it’s pathetic.

Will Smith initially found Chris Rock’s joke about his wife funny. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myjEoDypUD8)

There’s really only one reaction needed to Will Smith’s infamous slap.

“I do not support attacking comedians over jokes. It’s wrong and shouldn’t be tolerated.” Boom. How hard was that? You don’t have to ruin a guy’s life or cancel him, but it shouldn’t be hard to say attacking comedians in America is wrong and won’t be tolerated.

Apparently, Serena Williams never got that memo.

Finally, Tom Segura had the greatest reaction to this incident, and if you haven’t already seen, it’s worth every second of your time.