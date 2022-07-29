Will Smith has issued a direct apology to Chris Rock for the infamous Oscars slap.

Smith brought Hollywood to a grinding halt when he slapped the star comedian after a joke about his wife during the Academy Awards.

Now, he wants Rock to know he’s sorry for what he did.

“I’ve reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out,” Smith explained in an apology video released Friday.

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for Oscars slap. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” the Hollywood star said early on in the video.

He also claimed he was “fogged out” by the time he gave his acceptance speech when talking about why he didn’t immediately apologize.

It’s been several months since Will Smith stunned and shocked the world with his appalling behavior, and frankly, this video should have come within 24 hours.

It’s a bit hard to take Smith’s apology seriously when he had months and months to plan and scheme it up.

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

We all make mistakes – granted, not this bad or publicly – and when you make a mistake, you own up to it. You don’t sit on your hands for months before righting your wrongs.

Who can blame Rock for not wanting to deal with Smith or speak to him? After how the actor handled this situation, it’s not surprising at all.

Will Smith breaks his silence on Chris Rock slap. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Let us know your thoughts on Smith’s apology in the comments below.