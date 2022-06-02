Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Her Slap Silence, Shares Her Hopes For Will Smith & Chris Rock Which Should Include A Backyard Keg Party

It sounds like Jada Pinkett Smith would like to solve world peace and she’s about to start by having her husband, Will Smith, and comedian Chris Rock sit down on a patio for Arnold Palmers so they can work to “reconcile” their relationship post-Oscars slap.

Wednesday night, Pinkett Smith went on Facebook’s Red Table Talk to clear the air and address the drama resulting from Rock’s bald joke that caused her husband to lose his mind.

“Now about Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. With the state of the world today, we need ’em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever,” Pinkett Smith, 50, said during the Facebook Watch show.

“Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening,” she said in closing.

Listen, this is a woman who is clearly over the slap and now she is in the mood to move on, but something tells me we’re about to get 500 TV specials where Jada reminds us that the family continues to “heal” from this deeply disturbing time in their lives.

Folks, let’s cut to the chase here. These people would heal much faster if they would just stop talking about how they continue to “heal.”

Cut the nonsense.

Here’s the unedited Will Smith slap of Chris Rock. This looks real. They bleeped it all out on the American version. pic.twitter.com/2fIoL05gO8 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 28, 2022

Throw a rager at the Smith house. Invite Rock. Pour some drinks. Get loose. Maybe introduce some weed. Let’s stop with this made-for-Oprah crap.

Rock stops over for the kegger. Bro-hug it out. Slap each other’s backs. Apologize face-to-face. Talk about old times. Maybe discuss how you both can make a HUGE pile of cash off all this.

This is what is so annoying with Hollywood.

They refuse to live like normal humans out here in Real America®. Take the MMA world where a fighter dislocated his opponent’s elbow and made up for it by bringing the guy burgers so they could hash things out.

We’ll know how quickly Jada wants to get back to life by how long it takes for her and Will to spring for a keg truck and a pound of weed for a backyard patio party.

Until then this is all just kayfabe.